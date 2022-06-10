The Fergus Falls 15U Otters baseball team played a home game Thursday against the Prairie Ridge Baseball Association (PRBA) Titan Blue team and came away with a 9-4 victory.
Isaac Ellison pitched well and retired PRBA with no runs in the top of the first. In the bottom of the first, leadoff hitter Levi King roped a gapper to left center that found the fence for a triple. Alex Ellison walked and stole second. Both runners scored as Carston Fronning ripped a double down the left field line for a 2-0 lead. Logan Larson walked and Luke Pearson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Andrew Klinnert picked up an RBI on a bases loaded walk Larson scored on a wild pitch for a quick 4-0 lead for the Otters.
Fergus scored three more in the second with Larson providing the key hit with an RBI single for a 7-0 Otter lead. The Otters added to that lead in the third inning as Lucas Hanson and King walked. Both scored on a two out single by Fronning to make the score 9-0.
That was enough for the Otters as Isaac pitched four strong innings, giving up two runs. King pitched the fifth and sixth and gave up a run in each inning and Brock Scheuerman pitched a clean seventh for the Otter 9-4 win.
Leading the offense for the Otters was Fronning who had two hits and four runs batted in. He also stole three bases. King had a pair of hits, stole three bases and scored three runs.
The Otters will host Alexandria Monday. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
