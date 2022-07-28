Harley Oyloe coached the Fergus Falls American Legion baseball team to the 1960 state title, a decade after he pitched for the 1950 state champion Fergus Falls Red Sox town baseball team.
Recalling that stellar Legion team, on July 23, was 1960 American Legion baseball team member and cleanup hitter Paul Johnson. He was one of four 2022 inductees into the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame.
Other Legion baseball team members in 1960 were Carl Prischmann, Wayne Grinnell, Barry Johnson, Steve Van Hee, Bob Greenagel, Don Gamber, Sherm Rorvig, Steve LeGrand, Mike Schulz, Jerry Karlstad and Loren Kern. Batboys were Mark Oyloe and Karl Beck.
The 1960 Legion team was the last Fergus Falls American Legion squad to win a state title. That team, 62 years ago, defeated Norwood, a Twin Cities area team, by a score 7 to 5 in the state championship game.
Johnson, in the top of the ninth inning in the state title game, hit a triple into left field. Teammate Barry Johnson hit a fly ball to center field, allowing Johnson to score the winning run with a 6 to 5 lead, before Fergus Falls added one more run.
“We had a total team effort throughout the season, with an outstanding coach in the person of Harley Oyloe,” said Johnson, a center fielder and pitcher. “Stiff competition during the regular season paid dividends when it came to postseason tournament play.”
Added Johnson, “As a team of 12 players, each member was expected to be versatile and able to fill different positions.”
Johnson grew up on a farm southwest of Fergus Falls and continues to live there. He was engaged in dairy farming for 47 years and is now semi-retired. He and his wife, Darlene, are the parents of three children: Brenda, Brad and Mark.
The 1960 Fergus Falls American Legion state champion baseball team participated in a golden year. That same year the Fergus Falls VFW baseball team also won a state title and the town team Red Sox took second place at the state baseball tournament.
Coaching the VFW team was Oats LeGrand. Roland Harlow was player-manager with the 1960 Fergus Falls Red Sox.
In the 1950s and 1960s Fergus Falls home baseball games took place at a ballpark west of the high school football field and north of what was then the old fairgrounds, prior to construction of the middle school starting in 1967.
The site of the old baseball field in Fergus Falls is now a playground located north of what in 2022 is Kennedy Secondary School.
Baseball games now are played at the American Legion field at DeLagoon Park, north of Pebble Lake.
