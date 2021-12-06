2021 Knights volleyball end-of-season recap

AND THE WINNER IS: The West Central Area volleyball team held their end-of-the-year awards presentations Nov. 28 and saw three players named All-Conference in the Pheasant Conference, including: Mya Foslien (pictured, No. 4), Macy Grosz and Elizabeth Rustan.
The Knights Volleyball Team ended their season with an awards banquet on Nov. 28. The Knights had a remarkable season, ending with 22 wins and seven losses. They placed second in the Pheasant Conference behind Wheaton. Their season ended on Nov. 1, with a second-round loss to Paynesville in section play. It has been the most successful season in quite a while for Knights volleyball.
The Knights volleyball team consisted of three seniors this year; Kaitlyn Hansen, Halle Foslien and Elizbeth Rustan. Senior managers were Halle Grosz and Lucy Bertrand-Schwindt. The rest of the team consisted of one junior; Lexi Hunter and sophomores; Whitney and Madelyn Westrom and Alaina Sykora. Ninth-graders Mya Fosien, Macy Grosz, Sophie Sanstead and Addison Staples, along with eighth-grader Izzy Puchalski made up this very young team.
Team awards that were voted on by players and coaches were: Most Improved, Halle Foslien and Whitney Westrom; Miss Hustle, Madelyn Westrom; Most Valuable Offensive Player, Macy Grosz; Most Valuable Defensive Player, Kaitlyn Hansen; and the Knight Award/Most Valuable Teammate went to Mya Foslien.
This season the Knights put up some very impressive stats. Winning our Serving Ace award with 48 on the season was Whitney Westrom. Elizabeth Rustan was close behind with 45 ace serves, and Halle foslien had 35 on the season. Macy Grosz became the all-time assist leader in a single season, with 642 assists. Mya Foslien and Elizabeth Rustan led in kills for the season. Mya Foslien now leads in most kills in a season with 289. Macy Grosz had 359 digs and Kaitlyn Hansen had 349. Halle Foslien had 43 ace blocks. This team did not disappoint, they played hard every single set, and were fun to watch improve.
Team captains for the 2021 season were Elizabeth Rustan and Halle Foslien. Team captains for the 2022 season will be Lexi Hunter, Whitney Westrom, Macy Grosz and Mya Foslien
Pheasant Conference honors went to Macy Grosz, Mya Foslien and Elizabeth Rustan. Honorable mentions went to Halle Foslien, Kaitlyn Hansen and Whitney Westrom.
