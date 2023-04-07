2022-23 Hillcrest Comets boys basketball awards

The following season recap for the Hillcrest boys is penned by their coach, Ryan Garvin.
Earlier this week, we were able to celebrate the basketball season that was - what a joy! In closing out the year against Henning and then speaking with other basketball coaches at the subsequent tournament games and the state tournament, the general consensus is that you're really never prepared for the season to be over and almost always feel like you left something on the table. In the heat of the year, it's difficult to appreciate and celebrate even singular moments, so it's a gift to reflect on the season that our boys basketball teams had this year.
We also reflected on our WE A.I.M. theme and talked about our focus on attitude, intensity and mission throughout the year and how our devotional reading of Titus 1, 2 and 3 really hammered home what it looked like to refine our attitude and intensity or focus so that we always came back to the mission: that of not getting in the way of the gospel, the good news of Jesus, wherever we go.
Individually, it was fun to look back on some accomplishments as well.
Some notable individual records included:
- 1st Team Little Eight All-Conference awards for Noah Brumfield and Luke Christensen
- 2rd Team Little Eight All-Conference award for Justin Petersen
We recognize our season-leading rebounder every year knowing that statistics are important on so many levels. Two years ago, the award went to Micah Foss. Last year, Brumfield won the award with 170 rebounds for the season. This year, with 190, Luke.
Two years ago the Most Improved Player award went to Yuchan Ha. Last year, it was Gabe Swedenburg. This year, Christensen won the award for his increased positive impact he had on the team from the end of the previous season.
The 6th Man award is voted on by the players. Two years ago the award was given to Noah Brumfield. Last year: Zayne Weinrich. Sean Berge and Matthew Knutson also received votes, but our winner this year is Erik Bjorndahl! Instant offense!
Coachable players learn the most because they are committed to learning. They actively seek advice from coaches and then apply the instruction and criticism they receive in the best manner possible. Two years ago Knutson received the award. Last year, Caden Fischer. This year, Preston Berge is our winner for the Most Coachable award.
They say that defense wins games. It might, but it also is a beautiful thing to watch a great defensive player make an offensive player look uncomfortable. Two years ago the Clamp Defensive Award went to Micah Foss. Last year, the players voted for Yuchan Ha. This year, Gabe Swedenburg is our winner with honorable mention to Luke.
Friend of the program Cody Aasness says, “It’s better to be a plow in the ground than a flash in the pan.” This is awarded to any player on the team for their commitment to being in the gym and working to get better whether it is morning or evening shooting sessions, summer workouts or practices. Two years ago, Noah Bjorndahl won the award. Last year, Sam Brumfield. This year, Kian Stender.
Every team needs a player who will do all of the dirty work. This effort doesn’t necessarily translate into statistics, but this toughness and grit is invaluable to any great team. The Honey Badger Award is awarded to any player on the team at the coaches discretion. Two years ago, Joel Quam. Last year, Caden Fischer. This year, it is Matthew Knutson.
The Galvanizer Award is awarded to any varsity player as voted by the players. This person is someone who best exemplifies team unity by helping others for the betterment of the team, exhibits flexibility and grace under pressure, shows commitment to team over self and encourages the team to be excellent. In the past, this has been awarded to Abe Burleigh & Ethan Ness & Trey Carl. This year the award goes to Nathan Aanes.
At the beginning of the year we told the boys that we would be giving out the Chris Paul Award going to an individual with a minimum number of assists with a positive assist to turnover ratio. What made it difficult was that we had seven guys with 34 or more assists. But this year, we’re giving the award to Preston with 52 assists and a 1.49 assist/turnover ratio. Congratulations, Preston!
Free Throw Champion: This year we shot 6286 free throws in practice with most of our varsity guys shooting a total of 460-500 free throws. This is awarded to any varsity player based on their free throw shooting performance in practice as we see game-like practice translating to performance in games. This is awarded to the player with the highest free throw shooting percentage over the course of the season. Minimum attempts must not be fewer than 75 free throw attempts less than the most individual attempts and not fewer than 150 for the season. Last year, we had five guys shoot 70% or better during the season. This year, we had six. Last year, Sam Brumfield won the award shooting 83.97% in practice. This year, winning by .04%, with an 82.58 shooting percentage, Luke C.
As a part of the Hillcrest basketball program, we hope to develop shot makers. We desire to create a culture of good shooters who compete against themselves, each other and against historical competition. The Sharp Shooter award is given to any player on the team who, based on our shooting drills, generates the most high scores during that basketball season.
We had 11 boys set top 10 scores in various shooting drills: Lincoln Nash, Ethan Swedberg, Sean Berge, Erik Bjorndahl, Drew Fischer, Matthew Knutson, Levi Christensen, Preston Berge, Noah Brumfield, Justin Petersen. But Luke C set the most top 10s including some new records. Congratulations, Luke!
Although every member on a team is valuable - for without teammates you wouldn’t have a team - the Most Valuable Player award is awarded to any player on the team as voted by the players as the player who contributes the most to his team's success. Two years ago the award went to Micah Foss, last year: Sam B. This year, Noah B. Noah scored a team high 613 points (21.9/game)with an effective field goal percentage of 56.2%, finished with 177 rebounds (6.3/game), 66 assists, 71 deflections and 67 steals.
Finally, our 2023-2024 captains will be returners Noah Brumfield & Luke Christensen. We're looking forward to a great off-season!