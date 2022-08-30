Purchase Access

Fergus Falls area Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists wrapped up their lake survey season last week. This summer, DNR biologists completed twelve lake surveys. Lake surveys (fish population assessments) are the foundation of the DNR’s lake management program. They are essential for collecting biological information concerning habitat, water quality, and fish population characteristics. Data collected from lake surveys allows fisheries biologists to develop lake specific management plans, evaluate management techniques, such as stocking and harvest regulations, and help monitor long term changes or trends in aquatic environments.



