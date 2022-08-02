Prep Bowl participants will wait an additional week to play for a football championship after the Minnesota State High School League’s Executive Committee of the Board of Directors approved the move to Dec. 2-3, 2022, for the seven-game series at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
While the league’s annual Prep Bowl is traditionally played over Thanksgiving weekend, this season’s move was necessitated after extensive conversations with stakeholders that include the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, the league’s broadcast partner 45TV and the leadership of U.S. Bank Stadium. The Minnesota Vikings play host to the New England Patriots in a nationally televised game on Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24. With that game finishing late on Thursday evening, it was decided to ensure that participants and their supportive communities would have a quality championship experience with the dates pushed back one week.
The first day of practice allowed for football remains Aug. 15. All regular-season, section games and state quarterfinals will be played as scheduled. The semifinals will be played as scheduled Nov. 17-19, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We are excited for our partner, the Minnesota Vikings and for the State of Minnesota, to have an opportunity to host a rare Thanksgiving evening game,” said Bob Madison, league associate director responsible for football. “Along with our partner, U.S. Bank Stadium, we look forward to hosting this year’s Prep Bowl and making it the best possible experience for our student-athletes and their school communities.”
Here is a look at some of the other items addressed by the board of directors:
The board of directors approved membership fees of $100 per school, $160 per activity and $2.25 per student. This approved student fee is a reduction from the previously projected student fee of $4.60.
Approved a partnership with Signature Concepts for the league’s state tournament apparel.
Following an RFP process, the League’s Board of Directors approved a contract with Trophies Plus to provide section and state tournament awards.
Approved the Adoption of Programs Task Force that will review and analyze the league’s constitution, policies, bylaws and provide detailed pathways for new and emerging programs.
Approved the following annual publications:
Official Handbook
Board Policy Manual and Guidelines
Region Secretaries Manual
Officials Policy Manual
Media Policy Manual
Dance Rules Book 2022-23 and 2023-24
Heard spring activity advisory proposals in baseball, clay target, music, softball and speech.
The next board of directors meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6, in Brooklyn Center.
