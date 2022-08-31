On the road to take on Central Lakes Conference foe, the Willmar Cardinals, on Aug. 30, the Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team came away with a 7-0 sweep.
Isabella Abrahams had a fantastic night on the court, commanding control of her match and winning handily in straight sets. “Abrahams is an unsung hero on our team,” says Otters coach Jamie Lill. “She's at the top of the ladder and plays everybody else's stud at first singles. Her matches are never easy and she handles the roll with so much integrity and grit. Abrahams is as mentally tough as they come and she executed her game very well.”
Leila Nasri continued her great play at second singles with another straight set victory. Nasri is doing an amazing job of working points and staying patient throughout her matches. When she sees an opening, she takes it. She's always very intellectual during her matches.
Ruby Ellison filled the third singles spot today with a 6-4, 6-2 win. “Ellison does such a great job of tracking down balls and forcing her opponents to continually hit more shots,” mentioned Jamie. “She's doing a great job of outlasting opponents in singles.”
Kaia Ness had another great day at forth singles with the most highly contested match of the day. Ness is gaining confidence and finding more and more consistency every single day. Her match was a real baseline battle, her topspin and shot variety gave her the edge in the end.
In doubles action, Hattie Fullhard joined Ashtyn Lill in the first doubles slot. They won 6-1, 6-0 and made routine work of their opponents by finishing shots at the net and just playing clean tennis.
“Fullhard had a great first match at first doubles and in her first time pairing with Ashtyn,” said Lill. “She is extremely aggressive at the net and tracks the ball very well. Her instinct to poach and finish points is helping her find a lot of early success this season.”
Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Lockett paired up again for a second doubles win. The duo are a "go-to" doubles team for the Otters. They can both easily play with other partners, but always jive when teamed up together. They are both such competitive athletes that we always know they're going to give each match everything they've got.
Kezi Hartwell and Hannah Anderson teamed up for third doubles, winning 6-0, 6-3. Both are great finishers at the net and they did a great job of closing in and finishing points early in the rally.
“Tonight was a fantastic match for us all around. We have some very versatile girls that are showing us some great things already this season,” stated Jamie. “We have a roster that includes a lot of girls on that varsity bubble. It's rewarding to see how their hard work is paying off for them so far this season.”
The Otters play host to Alexandria on Sept. 1, at the Kennedy School courts.
Singles:
1. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Adali Laidlaw (W) 6-2, 6-0.
2. Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Emmie Larson (W) 6-2, 6-2.
3. Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Kennedy Mara (W) 6-4, 6-2.
4. Kaia Ness (FF) defeated Aubrey Peterson (W) 6-2, 7-6(2).
Doubles:
1. Ashtyn Lill/Hattie Fullhart (FF) defeated Abby Hisken/Heidi Kath (W) 6-1, 6-0.
2. Karley Braeger/Cyntreya Lockett (FF) defeated Katelyn Garberding/Addie Malone (W) 6-0, 6-3.
3. Hannah Anderson/Kezi Hartwell (FF) defeated Jenna Hisken/Lizzy Hoffmann (W) 6-0, 6-3.