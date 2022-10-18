The M State Spartans football team capped off a perfect regular season, on Oct. 15, as they defeated Minnesota West 49-8, in Worthington.
Turnovers were a major factor, as M State produced five.
Deshawn Carter, Jacob Drietz, Denzel Miller and Anfernee Crawford all came up with interceptions while Amaurien Robinson forced a fumble and JoQuez Sanders had the recovery.
The Spartans scored first, as Rondarius Gregory scored on a 48 yard touchdown run, capping off a 5 play 67 yard drive. Carsen McKnight added on the point after and it was 7-0 with 11:37 left in the opening quarter. A few minutes later, KJ Cooper tossed an eight yard touchdown pass to Marquez Hurst, McKnight added the PAT and it was 14-0, Spartans.
With just under three minutes to play in the first, McKnight hit a 38 yard field goal, making it 17-0.
In the second, Drietz scored on a one yard plunge and Cooper found Eustace McGowan for 48 yards. It would be 32-8 M State at the break.
Throughout the final 30 minutes of game play, the Spartans would score the final 17 points of the game. Cheo Trotter kicked a 27 yard field goal, Denzel Miller scored on an 84 yard punt return and Copper and McGowan hooked up for a 39 yard touchdown.
M State finished with 327 yards of offense, 204 through the air and 123 on the ground. Minnesota West had 141 total, 68 passing and 73 rushing.
Gregory ran for 79 yards on 12 carries and Cooper completed 12-of-23 passes for 204 yards. Leading receivers were McGowan (2 catches, 87 yards), Tony Friends (3 catches, 53 yards) and Rick Groce (3 catches, 37 yards).
The Spartans will receive a bye in the first round of Minnesota College Athletic Conference playoffs. They will await their opponent on Oct. 30.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone