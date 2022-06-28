The 544 Education Foundation has their annual Legends Golf Tournament coming up on July 8, at the Pebble Lake Golf Course (PLGC). Tournament proceeds will go towards course improvements at PLGC and for projects and programs in the Fergus Falls School District.
This year, three local residents have been chosen as honorees for the 8th annual tournament. They are Denny Roers, Amy (Gervais) Evavold and Daryl Evavold.
Roers has been a member at PLGC for 42 years. During that time, he spent two different stints on the PLGC Board, including time as president. He has seen many changes: the upgrading of the irrigation system, remodeling the clubhouse, the purchase of the additional land which is now holes 12 and 13, the attempt to solve the water problems on No. 6 and 16, and the landscaping on hole four was also a big improvement. Roers was on the board when the No. 7 and 18 greens were upgraded.
“As a person who will soon be 83, the installation of the senior tees has made the golf experience at PLGC much more enjoyable,” stated Roers. “While the hole-in-one continues to be my quest, I am able to shoot my age about 1/3 of the times I play!”
For the Evavolds, golfing at Pebble Lake has been a family affair for years. Amy began golfing around 10 years old – helping her keep up with her six brothers. While Daryl did not play golf in high school, he picked the game up after he graduated, mainly due to the fact that his girlfriend (Amy) spent a lot of time at the course. He knew if he wanted to see her, he better start playing.
After the two graduated from college and got married, they moved back to Fergus Falls. Daryl, in 1980, ran for the board and filled the role of treasurer. He would run again in 2009 and served eight years, with a few being president. Daryl encourages those that have “ideas” on how the course should be run or maintained to run for the Board to get their voice heard.
“PLGC has been a big part of our life throughout the years,” mentions Daryl. “We have introduced our kids and grandkids to the game, spent time with our parents at the course and participated in the various tournaments and social functions that go along with them. Many of our family gatherings include golf somehow.”
There are many happy memories of playing 3-generational games of golf with the Evavold and Gervais grandparents, siblings, nieces and nephews, and now their children and grandchildren.
For more information, to register and to see the sponsors and prizes, visit https://544foundation.org/2022/03/01/2016-legends-golf-tournament/ – registration deadline is this Friday, July 1.