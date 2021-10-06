The Fergus Falls ninth grade Otter football team hosted the East Grand Forks Green Wave Tuesday afternoon and came away with a very impressive 32-20 victory. Strong offensive line play led to three big scoring plays and very good defensive play by the Otters sealed the win.
The offensive line of Jack Anderson, Kristian Fransen, Dane Hastings, Jack Ratz, Colton Drouillard and Alex Rethwisch set the tone for the day, opening running lanes and providing the quarterbacks time to throw all game long.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Otters offense got rolling. Quarterback Levi King rolled to his right and found Henry Bethel. Bethel caught the ball and did what he does so well, making people miss and breaking tackles, for a 50-yard touchdown reception. The Otters went to the run for the two-point conversion and Carston Fronning cruised in to make the score 8-0 Otters.
The Otter defense stopped the Green Wave and the offense wasted no time converting. This time, the offensive line really went to work as running back Preston Weinrich took a handoff and went right up the pipe, breaking tackles and showing his speed, for a 60-yard touchdown run. King hit Darius Lockett on a slant pass for the two-point conversion and the Otters led 16-0.
The next Otter touchdown was again set up by fine defensive play. With a minute left in the first half, Lockett intercepted a Green Wave pass and made a nice return. A late hit by the Green Wave gave the Otters excellent field position. The Otters ran two plays to get to the Green Wave 30-yard line and called a timeout with three seconds left on the clock. This time, with great blocking from his offensive line, King sprinted left and found Bethel at the goal line. Bethel hauled the pass in for his second touchdown of the day. King ran the ball in for the conversion and the Otters went into the half with a 24-0 lead.
The Otters put together a very nice scoring drive to begin the third quarter. The offensive line paved the way for inside and outside runs keeping the Green Wave off balance. The Otter touchdown came when Lockett made a very nice catch on a tipped pass from King for a 10-yard touchdown reception. King hit Bethel on a pass for the conversion and the Otters led 32-0.
The Green Wave didn’t quit, and they returned the ensuing Otter kickoff for a touchdown. Fronning made a great stop on the two- point attempt and the Otters led 32-6. The Green Wave would put up two late touchdowns, but the Otters earned a very nice 32-20 victory.
Carston Fronning dominated defensively from his linebacker spot and many of the offensive lineman played almost the entire game on defense and did a great job. Jon Krava also had a couple of nice tackles from his defensive end spot.
That game concludes the home portion of the schedule for the ninth-grade Otter football team.
