As kids and parents wait to hear what learning options they will have in the fall, high school sports are set to return Aug. 17. But while there is excitement in the air, there will be a few changes to the fall sports slate.
The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Board of Directors officially voted Tuesday that cross country, girls’ tennis, girls’ swimming and diving, and soccer will all return in the fall. Two of the fall staples, football and volleyball, will move to a winter-to-spring season taking place from mid-March until mid-May.
“As of right now, all our sports schedule will look different,” Fergus Falls activities director Derek Abrahams said. “This is essentially creating four seasons.”
Abrahams mentioned that the current spring season would begin after the football and volleyball season and likely end in July.
The MSHSL agreed that individual sports, including boys’ and girls’ soccer, can begin practicing Aug. 17. With the new schedule, teams will see a reduction of around 30% in their total schedule. They will also be limited to playing one to two games per week with no scrimmages.
No spectators will be allowed at indoor high school sports held at school facilities per the Minnesota Department of Education’s policy of no visitors in public learning settings. But activities held outside of school facilities, like community centers or community pools, could have spectators as long as they follow the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines.
Some of the discussion at the meeting involved the pandemic and the distance-learning model. While not all schools have made the decision to return in person, create a hybrid or do strictly distance learning, the board was concerned about how the pandemic numbers are trending. Schools that are forced to use a distance-learning model will be unable to have in-person practices and must move to virtual-only meetings with coaches.
New Underwood football coach Ryan Hendrickson will miss fall Friday nights this year but is happy that the board found a way to have a season.
“I feel it is unfortunate we cannot play under the lights this fall, but it is probably for the best. We may not have our season this fall but at least we will have a season. It will look different but we will get to play the great game of football. We will use this extra time to get our young team bigger, faster and stronger. We will come out ahead.”
“If we don’t have a plan, we could risk not having a season at all. The key message is that not one sport has been canceled at this point,” Abrahams added.
