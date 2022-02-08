The Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team cruised to a sound Central Lakes Conference (CLC) victory on Tuesday night, defeating the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, 72-30. Over the first half, the Otters slowly pulled away from the Storm, leading 41-10 at halftime.
Ellie Colbeck continued her stout senior season. She finished with a triple-double, scoring 22 points, with 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
Tori Ratz hit six three-pointers and finished with 18 points. Hannah Polejewski had nine points and eight rebounds.
As a team, Fergus Falls assisted on 25 of their 28 field goals. They also had a commanding advantage on the rebounding, 52-28 over the Storm.
“The girls have been working really hard and have come out with great energy each game recently,” stated Otters assistant coach Jess Price. “We continue to play great team defense and move the ball well offensively. They were unselfish tonight and are having a lot of fun.”
The home victory moved Fergus Falls to 15-5 on the season, with an 8-2 CLC record. They travel to Albany on Feb. 10, a makeup game from earlier this year.
