Abby Syverson
Pelican Rapids multisport athlete Abby Syverson is a member of the currently undefeated Vikings girls’ basketball team as well as a state champion track runner. With the playoffs fast approaching Abby’s experience performing under pressure will be an invaluable asset to the team. 

 

Parents: Ryan and Dana Syverson.

Plans after graduation: College, undecided.

Field of study: Exercise science/preoccupational therapy. 

Sports: Cross country, basketball, track.

Hobbies: Watching Netflix, spending time with family and cat.

Q: The girls’ basketball team is having a stellar season, what do you feel is the catalyst for this year’s success?

A: I think our team chemistry has been a big part of our success. We all get along with each other on and off the court.

Q: Heading into the playoffs what do you feel will be the biggest hurdle standing in the way of the team’s success?

A: As long as we all stay healthy and keep bringing the energy we should be OK. 

Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program after you graduate?

A: The team will keep getting better. The younger girls know what’s expected of them and what it means to be a part of the basketball program. I know they will keep bringing energy.

Q: What’s one memory from your sports career that stands out more than others?

A: Winning state in the 4x400. Winning state was something my teammates and I had worked on since I had been in eighth grade. It was a huge accomplishment. 

Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete for the Vikings?

A: As a hard worker, a team player and a great leader.

