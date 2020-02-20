Pelican Rapids multisport athlete Abby Syverson is a member of the currently undefeated Vikings girls’ basketball team as well as a state champion track runner. With the playoffs fast approaching Abby’s experience performing under pressure will be an invaluable asset to the team.
Parents: Ryan and Dana Syverson.
Plans after graduation: College, undecided.
Field of study: Exercise science/preoccupational therapy.
Sports: Cross country, basketball, track.
Hobbies: Watching Netflix, spending time with family and cat.
Q: The girls’ basketball team is having a stellar season, what do you feel is the catalyst for this year’s success?
A: I think our team chemistry has been a big part of our success. We all get along with each other on and off the court.
Q: Heading into the playoffs what do you feel will be the biggest hurdle standing in the way of the team’s success?
A: As long as we all stay healthy and keep bringing the energy we should be OK.
Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program after you graduate?
A: The team will keep getting better. The younger girls know what’s expected of them and what it means to be a part of the basketball program. I know they will keep bringing energy.
Q: What’s one memory from your sports career that stands out more than others?
A: Winning state in the 4x400. Winning state was something my teammates and I had worked on since I had been in eighth grade. It was a huge accomplishment.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete for the Vikings?
A: As a hard worker, a team player and a great leader.
