Fergus Falls multisport athlete Brock Kotschevar is an athlete of few words choosing instead to do his talking on the competitive field. With Otters boys’ basketball clinching the Central Lakes Conference title it’s guaranteed Brock will do plenty more talking in the playoffs.
Parents: Chris Kotschevar.
Plans after graduation: MSUM.
Field of study: Accounting.
Sports: Football, basketball, baseball
Hobbies: Socializing
Q: Would you like to comment on the Otters clinching the Central Lakes Conference title?
A: We haven’t done that for a couple of years now and we’re getting it done down on the defensive end.
Q: It seemed like the team had a hard time finding it’s footing in the early part of the season but overcame it, what do you attribute the quick turnaround to?
A: Working hard just getting better every day at practice.
Q: What do you see for the future of the program after you graduate?
A: Keeping the culture going, keep working hard in the offseason.
Q: What’s one memory from your sports career that stands out to you more than others?
A: Ninth-grade year in basketball, just being one of the top teams in the conference.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here for the Otters?
A: As a hard worker, good leader, someone who the guys can look up to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.