Pelican Rapids multisport athlete David Johnston is a four-time state cross-country competitor who carries his gifted athleticism over to the basketball court. As the boys’ basketball playoffs loom near David thinks that after some late-season adjustments to their defense the Vikings should be more than confident for a strong run.
Parents: Amy Johnston.
Field of study: Nursing.
Plans after graduation: Undecided.
Sports: Basketball, cross country, track
Hobbies: Video games
Q: How do you feel the basketball season has been up to this point?
A: I feel like the team’s really coming together and a lot of things are going really well.
Q: What’s been the biggest obstacle standing in the way of the team’s success?
A: Probably our defense, our defense isn’t doing too well. Well, it’s improving, but it’s not where it needs to be.
Q: What adjustments need to be made in time for playoffs?
A: Right now our coach likes to get on us about this, it’s not our physicalness right now, it’s more what’s up in our heads, knowing where to be and things like that, so it’s getting there, but we’d rather take that next step now rather than in the playoffs when it’s already too late.
Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program after you graduate?
A: I think it’ll do well, the juniors this year, the sophomores last year, they got some really good varsity experience going, so I feel like this year they got more varsity experience so next year they’ll build on that, they’ll already know what’s going on and they’ll be a tough team for years to come.
Q: What’s one memory from your sports career that stands out to you more than others?
A: It’s not really one memory but cross country I made it to state all four years of my varsity career and my first year I made it I had no idea I had any chance of making it. Like, I didn’t pay attention to anything all year, I didn’t think I was anywhere near the top and then we get to sections and I start racing and I realize, ‘I’m in the perfect place to go to state right now.’ And I finished out the race, I made it to state and that’s probably the best memory I have.
Q: So what was it like to find out you were one of the best in the state at something after having absolutely no idea?
A: I joined cross country my seventh-grade year, so seventh through eighth grade I was the slowest runner on the team, so it was never really that important, I never put that much effort into it until ninth grade when I took that leap and I was like, ‘What? This is crazy!’ Obviously the feeling was great but coming to the end of the season and making it to state when I had no idea it was going to happen was probably the best I’ve ever felt at all.
Q: Did the subsequent years competing at state come as easy or is it something you started working at?
A: The year after I was like ‘This is something I need to keep going.’ So I put a lot of work into it and I worked really hard for it that year, I made it again, then my junior year I came close to not making it and I didn’t put as much work into it that year, so I was like ‘Now I got to go back to work and try to make it.’ So I’ve put a lot of work into it this year.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here for the Vikings?
A: As a great teammate, obviously individual achievements and accolades are fun to have but as far as being remembered as an athlete for Pelican Rapids I want to be remembered as ‘This is the guy I can go to, to talk about sports and to get motivated.’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.