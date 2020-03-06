Although the basketball season came to a close for Rothsay multisport athlete Ethan Curtis Thursday against Henning in the playoffs, there’s still plenty of competing left for him to do as he now shifts his attention to the spring sports.
Parents: Steph and Casey Curtis
Plans after graduation: College (undecided).
Field of study: Precision machining
Sports: Football, basketball, golf, trap shooting.
Hobbies: Snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, socializing.
Q: As of this interview the Tigers have yet to play Henning in the playoffs, how do you feel the team will do?
A: I think we’re going to perform well because of the few days we’ve had off right now, and getting three solid days of practice in a row really got the ball rolling for us in the postseason.
Q: What’s been the biggest obstacle holding the team back this year?
A: Our young guys’ playing time. Since our team’s super young there’s not a ton of varsity experience on the court. Our core will need to step up and help lead the younger guys to get more confidence on the varsity court.
Q: What do you see for the future of the program after you graduate?
A: The program’s going to keep going up because of all the young guys we have and all the varsity experience they’re getting at a young age. It might not seem like it’s helping now but within the next few years, they’ll be thankful for having that happen.
Q: What’s one highlight from your sports career that stands out more than others to you?
A: On Parents Night my senior year for football I caught a 15-yard one-handed grab, toe-tap on the sidelines against Verndale.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here for the Tigers?
A: I want to be remembered as a really hard worker and a good leader by example.
Q: What advice can you share with young athletes?
A: Get in the weight room and keep your head down and work as hard as you possibly can.
