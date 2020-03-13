With Otters girls’ basketball coming to a close at the hands of Pelican Rapids in the final seconds of last week’s playoff game in Moorhead — Fergus Falls multisport athlete Gretchen Davis, one of the team’s hardest workers — reflects on the season and the future of the program.
Parents: Troy and Mona Davis.
Plans after graduation: Moorhead State
Field of study: Nursing
Sports: Basketball, softball.
Hobbies: Socializing, shopping, coffee time, fishing, being outdoors.
Q: The girls’ basketball season just ended, how do you feel your senior year of basketball went?
A: We had a really successful season I think. We played really hard and up to that last game the season was going really well but in the end, not everything goes your way.
Q: The last game against Pelican Rapids was a nailbiter, a game that will be talked about for years to come, what was it like being a part of that?
A: It was kind of hard to watch, just sitting on the bench there hoping that that basket doesn’t go in but … it just did.
Q: Do you plan to play any sports collegiately or are you done?
A: I’ll be done, I might do some intramurals.
Q: What will you miss about basketball in particular?
A: The culture, the girls were awesome to play and spend time with every day at practice and games, and we had a really awesome coaching staff as well.
Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program?
A: I think they’re going to continue to be strong and everything will keep going well, I hope that they keep winning games and produce another tight-knit group of girls.
Q: What is one memory from your sports career that stands out more than others?
A: Definitely going to state last year in basketball was one of the best highlights for sporting events for me.
Q: As an athlete how would you like to be remembered here at Fergus Falls?
A: As someone who always works hard, wins or losses, just a hard worker while having a good time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.