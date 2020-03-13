Gretchen Davis
With Otters girls’ basketball coming to a close at the hands of Pelican Rapids in the final seconds of last week’s playoff game in Moorhead —  Fergus Falls multisport athlete Gretchen Davis, one of the team’s hardest workers — reflects on the season and the future of the program.

 

Parents: Troy and Mona Davis.

Plans after graduation: Moorhead State

Field of study: Nursing

Sports: Basketball, softball.

Hobbies: Socializing, shopping, coffee time, fishing, being outdoors.

 

Q: The girls’ basketball season just ended, how do you feel your senior year of basketball went?

A: We had a really successful season I think. We played really hard and up to that last game the season was going really well but in the end, not everything goes your way.

Q: The last game against Pelican Rapids was a nailbiter, a game that will be talked about for years to come, what was it like being a part of that? 

A: It was kind of hard to watch, just sitting on the bench there hoping that that basket doesn’t go in but … it just did.

Q: Do you plan to play any sports collegiately or are you done?

A: I’ll be done, I might do some intramurals.

Q: What will you miss about basketball in particular?

A: The culture, the girls were awesome to play and spend time with every day at practice and games, and we had a really awesome coaching staff as well.

Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program?

A: I think they’re going to continue to be strong and everything will keep going well, I hope that they keep winning games and produce another tight-knit group of girls.

Q: What is one memory from your sports career that stands out more than others?

A: Definitely going to state last year in basketball was one of the best highlights for sporting events for me.

Q: As an athlete how would you like to be remembered here at Fergus Falls?

A: As someone who always works hard, wins or losses, just a hard worker while having a good time. 

