Jacob Spangler
As the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team prepares to take on Perham tonight (March 13) in playoff action at Concordia College in Moorhead for a chance to compete in the state tournament, Otters multisport athlete Jacob Spangler is confident all the hard work the team has been investing in will pay off with a hard-fought victory.

 

Parents: Ron and Lisa Spangler.

Plans after graduation: Take time off before going to college.

Field of study: Multimedia.

Sports: Soccer, basketball.

Hobbies: Socialize, gaming, outdoor activities.

 

Q: It’s playoff time, the Otters just defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, what are your thoughts on how the season has unfolded?

A: We’ve been playing pretty good, everybody plays hard, we like to compete, we work hard and we’ve had a really successful season this year.

Q: The team plays Perham Friday (March 13), how much do you know about them, what do you expect?

A: Well, we haven’t been a 2A school for basketball so … they’re a good team and they’re definitely beatable but it’s going to be a challenge, we’re going to have to compete and work hard to do that.

Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program after you graduate?

A: I think it’s going to be pretty good, we have some talented guys coming up and a lot of hard workers, guys working hard every single day and they’re only going to improve.

Q: What’s one highlight from your sports career that stands out to you more than others?

A: The team atmosphere, how genuine the coaches are and how much they really care about the guys — all the guys are great to be around.

Q: As an athlete how would you like to be remembered here at Fergus Falls?

A: I want to be remembered as a guy who always had a positive attitude, always just bringing others up if they were having a bad day and making sure everyone is doing good.

