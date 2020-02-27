Rothsay Tigers multisport athlete Jayna Gronewold is one of the most accomplished girls’ basketball players in the history of the school. Regardless of the outcome of Thursday’s playoff game against the top-seeded Henning Hornets one thing’s certain, Jayna will lead by example as she continues the next step in her basketball career.
Parents: Jay and Michelle Gronewold.
Plans after graduation: Mayville State to play basketball.
Field of study: Biology.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track, co-ed softball.
Hobbies: Guitar, basketball.
Q: Your first playoff game is Thursday (Feb. 28) how do you feel the team is going to do?
A: I don’t know, we just want to win so bad that I feel like we’re going to work for it really hard — try and succeed.
Q: How has your senior year playing with the team differed from years past?
A: I’ve definitely gotten better this year more than any other years and I feel more confident and more like a leader than I ever was.
Q: Is it difficult for you to be only one of two seniors on the team?
A: No, because we all get along and it feels like everyone is a part of what we’re doing.
Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program after you graduate?
A: I think some younger kids really need to step up, I think they’ll do just fine but they’ll need more people to score and then someone to handle the ball.
Q: What’s one memory from your sports career that stands out to you more than others?
A: When I got my 1,000th point last year in basketball or when I broke the school record for most points scored in a game.
Q: Was that 36 points?
A: No, 40. I get 36 a lot (laughs).
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here for the Tigers?
A: I want them to remember me by how hard I worked, like, I would stay after practice all the time and work on things that I needed to improve, and I want them to remember me by always being encouraging and trying to teach others skills.
