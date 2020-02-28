Rothsay Tigers multisport athlete Jenna Fabre enjoys being apart of the team. As a senior leader, teammates rely on her to help lead the way and provide guidance. With the basketball season wrapping up, Fabre will set her sights on playing softball for the Tigers this spring.
Parents: Jon and Melissa Fabre, and Chad and Shiela Sogge.
Plans after graduation: NDSCS.
Field of study: Dental hygiene
Sports: Basketball, volleyball, softball.
Hobbies: Lakes, socializing, vacationing with family
Q: How do you feel the team will perform in the playoffs?
A: I expect us to go far, farther than we have been, hopefully we do.
Q: How does this team differ from those in years past?
A: This year we have had 10 wins and in the past years we’ve only gotten up to five or less, so I think that will help a lot.
Q: When this season ends what are you going to miss about basketball?
A: Being with my team and definitely the coaches.
Q: What do you see for the future of the program after you graduate?
A: I think they’ll do pretty good. I think they’ll find everything they need and be as successful as they can.
Q: What’s one memory from your sports career that stands to you more than others?
A: When I got my 1,000th set-assist in Ashby last year.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here for the Tigers?
A: I’d like to be remembered as the person who always has a smile on her face, the best energy and is always having fun no matter what.
