Pelican Rapids multisport athlete Logan Petznick is a senior on this season’s boys’ basketball team. With an overall record of 12-7 (as of this writing) the Vikings will depend on Petznick for his level-headedness and leadership to help guide them through the final stanza of the season and into the playoffs.
Parents: Jade and Lisa Petznick.
Field of study: Physical therapy.
Plans after graduation: UND.
Sports: Cross country, basketball, golf.
Hobbies: Snowmobiling, dirt bike riding, jet skiing.
Q: How do you feel the basketball season is going up to this point?
A: I think we’ve had a good year so far, a couple of disappointing performances but it’s been pretty good overall.
Q: What’s been the biggest hurdle standing in the way of the team’s success?
A: We have to be better defensively and we have to rebound better.
Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program after you graduate?
A: We have a couple of juniors that will definitely step up and will have the potential to go deep into the playoffs.
Q: What’s one memory from your sports career that stands to you more than others?
A: I have a lot of good memories from golf, it’s hard to point out just one big one but we’ve had some guys in the past who really made golf fun and entertaining. It’s also my favorite sport so that’s why some big memories come from there.
Q: What advice can you share with young athletes?
A: It goes quick so always try your best because sometimes you won’t have that chance anymore.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here at Pelican Rapids?
A: As a hard worker, always trying my best, positive and just a good overall leader.
