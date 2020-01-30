Pelican Rapids multisport athlete Maddie Guler is already a decorated state champion in the sport of track and field. Now in her senior year of basketball with the girls’ team still undefeated this late in the season, Maddie may just add another state title to her resume.
Parents: Amanda and Eric Guler.
Field of study: Undecided.
Plans after graduation: College, undecided.
Sport: Cross country, basketball, track.
Hobbies: Reading, Netflix.
Q: How do you feel the basketball season is going up to this point?
A: Pretty good, we’ve been strong the whole season as a team.
Q: As of this interview the girls’ basketball team is still undefeated, how are you dealing with the added pressure that comes with that?
A: Yeah, everyone wants to take you out and give you your first loss so that’s where the pressure comes, every game the other teams are going to bring their best.
Q: What do you attribute this season’s success to?
A: We all get along pretty well, so that helps a lot when everyone understands, we all want to do good when everyone’s on the same page that’s a good start.
Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program after you graduate?
A: I see a lot of good things, I have a sister coming up and I have a sister that’s a junior and I know they’ll bring it. And I know that the girls below me will keep the energy and keep the intensity up.
Q: What’s one memory from your overall sports career that stands out more than others?
A: When we won state in the 4x4 last year and when it was over we were all hugging and it was just surreal, it was really cool.
Q: As an athlete how would you like to be remembered here in Pelican Rapids?
A: As someone who works hard, gets after it and is always moving.
