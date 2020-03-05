By the time this writing goes to print Rothsay multisport athlete, Noah Fiedler and the rest of the Tigers boys’ basketball team will know if they continue on into the playoffs or not. Regardless of the outcome Thursday against Henning, Noah’s positive influence and leadership helped energize the team when they needed it most.
Parents: Rick and Dori Fiedler.
Plans after graduation: UND.
Field of study: Aviation.
Sports: Football, basketball, track.
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, socializing.
Q: How do you feel the team will perform in the playoffs?
A: I feel like we’ll come in as a strong team and work hard together and do well.
Q: What’s been the biggest obstacle standing in the way of success this season?
A: Numbers, small class sizes.
Q: Is it hard to have only two seniors on the team?
A: It’d be different if we had more, or more underclassmen even.
Q: When the season inevitably ends, what are you going to miss about basketball?
A: Being with my team, the team sport, locker room and bus rides.
Q: What do you see for the future of the program after you graduate?
A: I think there’s some talented kids coming up next year and the years to follow and they’ll take a big step after that.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here for the Tigers?
A: As someone who always showed up and worked hard.
