Ryley Paulson
Pelican Rapids multisport athlete Ryley Paulson is a member of the undefeated Vikings girls’ basketball team with a current record of 19-0. As one of three seniors on this year’s squad Riley’s experience will be invaluable during postseason play.  

 

Parents: Spencer and Mandy Paulson.

Field of study: Teaching or vet tech.

Plans after graduation: College, undecided.

Sport: Volleyball, basketball.

Hobbies: Drawing, painting.

 

Q: How do you feel the basketball season is going up to this point?

A: Pretty good so far.

Q: What do you attribute this season’s success to?

A: Teamwork and we all get along pretty well together.

Q: How has your role on the team changed since becoming a senior?

A: You have to be more outgoing than when you younger.

Q: The team is currently undefeated, do you feel there’s added pressure to perform because of it?

A: Kind of, but we just have to go out and do our thing.

Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program after you graduate?

A: They’ll keep getting betting.

Q: What do you like about sports?

A: I like competing with the people on my team

Q: What’s one memory from your sports career that stands out more than others?

A: Going to watch other state teams when we go down, it’s pretty fun.

Q: As an athlete, how would you like to be remembered here in Pelican Rapids?

A: As a team leader. 

