Pelican Rapids multisport athlete Ryley Paulson is a member of the undefeated Vikings girls’ basketball team with a current record of 19-0. As one of three seniors on this year’s squad Riley’s experience will be invaluable during postseason play.
Parents: Spencer and Mandy Paulson.
Field of study: Teaching or vet tech.
Plans after graduation: College, undecided.
Sport: Volleyball, basketball.
Hobbies: Drawing, painting.
Q: How do you feel the basketball season is going up to this point?
A: Pretty good so far.
Q: What do you attribute this season’s success to?
A: Teamwork and we all get along pretty well together.
Q: How has your role on the team changed since becoming a senior?
A: You have to be more outgoing than when you younger.
Q: The team is currently undefeated, do you feel there’s added pressure to perform because of it?
A: Kind of, but we just have to go out and do our thing.
Q: What do you see for the future of the basketball program after you graduate?
A: They’ll keep getting betting.
Q: What do you like about sports?
A: I like competing with the people on my team
Q: What’s one memory from your sports career that stands out more than others?
A: Going to watch other state teams when we go down, it’s pretty fun.
Q: As an athlete, how would you like to be remembered here in Pelican Rapids?
A: As a team leader.
