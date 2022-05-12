Hosting the Section 8AA True Team meet on May 10, the Fergus Falls Otters girls track and field team scored 326 points, putting them in eighth place. Detroit Lakes finished in first place, with 561, Pequot Lakes was second at 534.5 and rounding out the top three was Perham at 527.5.
Another meet and another first place finish in the high jump for Ainsley Hansen. She cleared five feet four inches. Hansen also won the long jump, setting a personal record at 16-06.25.
Cassie Wellman, a seventh grader, made her debut for the Otters in the 3200-meter run. She finished in fourth place with a time of 12 minutes 45.44 seconds.
Siri Smestad fifth in the 100-meter dash at 13.57 and Ella Starzl was in seventh place 13.69. In the triple jump, Megan Tossett finished in sixth place 33-0.5 and Sarah Nordlund set a personal record at 31-6.5.
“I am so proud of the way our girls performed and stepped up to challenges,” stated Otters coach Niki Welde. “We had numerous athletes set personal records in the meet.”
The Otters track team is set to return to action on May 20, at a meet hosted by Ottertail Central.
