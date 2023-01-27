A grand day out for Fergus Nordic skiers at Camp Ripley

The Fergus Falls Otters Nordic ski teams were at the Little Falls Invite held at Camp Ripley, on Jan. 26. The race format was the same as last week with the varsity racing in a pursuit and relay races, the junior varsity racing a 5K skate race and the junior high racing a 3.5K skate race.
For the girls varsity race, Alexis Wellman and Ali Bredenberg teamed up for the relay race. They qualified for the final race and placed fifth overall. Those two worked super hard and more than likely would have finished in the third, but Alexis took a fall in the last corner after getting tangled up with a Brainerd skier. Nevertheless, she got up and finished strong. Estee VerSteeg placed seventh overall with Sarah Grotberg and Naomi Dummer also scoring for the Otters.
For the boys varsity, Jaden Miller and Jackson Lysne also qualified for the final round in the relay race placing sixth overall. In the pursuit, David Ronnevik finished in seventh. Tommy Erickson placed 19th followed by Oliver Thorson and Micah Mouser who also scored for the Otter boys. Overall, the boys finished in fifth place.
The girls JV finished in third place as a team with Cassie Wellman finishing in second and Violet McConn just behind in fourth place. Brynn Blondeau, Jenna Thorson and Leila Nasri also scored for the JV Otter girls. The boys team placed second overall. Noah Schlosser and Eric Swanson also finished in the top 10 in third and eighth places. Clayton Peppel finished 15th and Braden Bucher and Reno Scheirer also scored for the boys.
Finally, the JH girls also finished in second place. Havilah McConn won the race outright edging out Brainerd's Maev Storbakken by .3 seconds. Maura Rogness placed seventh. Evie VerSteeg placed 14th. Olivia Budke and Lydia Uggerud also scored for the girls.
All said, it was another successful ski day for the Otters.
Feb. 2 is the Central Lakes Conference Championship for Nordic Ski. The meet will be hosted by Brainerd and held at the Brainerd Arboretum.
