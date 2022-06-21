Welcoming in East Grand Forks (EGF) on Monday, the Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball team fell 14-1 in the first contest, but rebounded with a 7-6 win in game two. Rain in the area delayed game two for about 25 minutes, after the first out was recorded.
EGF jumped out to an early advantage in game one, cruising to the win. Solid hitting and stealing bases propelled the visitors.
Ben Swanson started the game and wenet four plus innings. Brandon Brown came on in relief to finish the contest.
Swanson went 2-3 and the dish to lead Post 30
Game two turned out to be a little more exciting for the home team. Trailing 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth innings, Fergus erupted for five runs on six hits to take the lead.
EGF tied the game with a run in the sixth and reclaimed the lead with a run in the seventh.
Post 30 got back to back singles from Issac Johnson and Colin Becker to begin the home half of the inning. After a pop out and a walk, the bases were loaded. Brown provided a sacrifice fly to tie the game and then Will Gronwold came up with a two-out RBI single to pick up the walk-off win.
Riston Albert worked five plus innings on the mound. He was responsible for five runs on three hits and four walks. Albert also had five punch-outs in the game. Gronwold came on in relief, allowing one run on one hit and three strikeouts, while getting the win.
Evan Lindgren went 2-3 with a triple and an RBI. Becker and Andrew Johnson both went 2-4, to lead the Post 30 offense.
“It was a tale of two very different games. We know what we are capable of as a team but we also know we need to bring energy every single game,” said Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “I can’t say enough about the effort from Albert on the mound. Nothing seems to faze him, he stays calm and collected at all times. Fun comeback win against a district rival.”
Post 30 will return to action on June 23, traveling to take on Bemidji, in a doubleheader.
