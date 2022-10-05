FERGUS FALLS -– It’s been a standout sports season for the M State Spartans.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s football and volleyball teams are both continuing to win and climb in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division III rankings. In golf, the Spartan team will be playing this weekend for the chance to advance to the NJCAA national tournament for a 12th consecutive year – the longest-running streak in NJCAA Division III golf.
FOOTBALL
Head coach Cory Miller has the Spartans rolling with an undefeated record of 6-0, winning 33-12 in the M State Homecoming game on Oct. 1, over Rochester Community and Technical College. The win bumped the Spartans from No. 2 in the rankings to the top spot.
Running back Rondarius Gregory leads the Division in rushing, with over 100 yards a game and is also first in touchdowns with nine. Quarterback KJ Cooper is second in the nation with 14 touchdown passes.
The kicking game for the Spartans has also been a strength as Carsen McKnight is 26 of 28 on extra points and six of seven on field goals with a long of 47 yards.
Defensively, the Spartans rank first in defensive touchdowns with four, and first in fumbles recovered with 10. The team is second in interceptions with 12.
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach Abby Crowser and the Lady Spartans volleyball team is having an equally impressive season with a ranking of No. 6 in the nation and a 9-0 record in the highly competitive Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) Southern Division, which has three teams ranked in the top 10 in the nation.
Avery Wanner leads the MCAC in digs with 408 and Faith Marion is second in kills with 261. Kaia Strom is among the leaders in assists per set, averaging 8.35. The Lady Spartans lead the MCAC in assists and set assists per game, digs and kills.
The team finished third in the NJCAA National Tournament last fall.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Ellia Soydara has had a great season. She has been the medalist in two events, winning the Spartan Invitational at Pebble Lake Golf Course and the Cougar Invite at Minnewaska Golf Club.
Soydara has the lowest scoring average of any Spartan in recent women’s golf history. She looks to qualify for the National Tournament at the Region XIII National Qualifier at Victory Links Golf Course in Blaine on Oct. 8-9.
MEN’S GOLF
The Spartan men’s golf team has improved throughout the fall and is playing some very good golf. The team has finished a close second in two of their last three events, with fields that include numerous four-year colleges. The team has shown very good depth, with six different players carding scores of 80 or lower throughout the season. Leo Stepan has led the Spartans in scoring average and finished second individually in two of the last three tournaments.
The Spartans will attempt to qualify for the National Tournament at Victory Links Golf Course in Blaine on Oct. 8-9.
