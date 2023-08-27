A tie and a win to begin for Otter girls soccer

Hitting the pitch for the first two games of the season, the Fergus Falls Otters girls soccer team tied with Crookston, on Aug. 24, then came up with a big home win against Melrose, on Aug. 26.
Fergus Falls 2 Crookston 2
After the two sides played to a scoreless first half, the Otters found the back of the net first, as Brynn Walters scored off of a corner kick that was taken by Madi Budke. Crookston knotted the score at one before Budke scored on a pass from Vanessa Vaughn. The home team found the next once more and the two sides walked away with a tie.
“We did a nice job of controlling the pace of the game (in the first half),” stated Fergus coach Ben Jurgens.
Fergus Falls 8 Melrose 0
It was a big second half against Melrose, as they scored seven over the second 40.
Lydia Johnson scored the lone goal in the first half, as she drove to the next from the right side, took a shot and buried her own rebound.
Budke and Vaughn both had braces in the second half (two goals a piece). Olivia Jurgens, Aubree Nelson and Ashlyn Wohlers each tallied a single goal. In the assists department, Julia Aguilar and Budke each collected two assists (giving Budke a four point game), with Johnson and Nelson each snagging one assist.
“Strong play throughout the game by the Otter girls,” exclaimed Jurgens. “Controlled the ball and created numerous scoring chances. Defensively, our unit led by senior captain Vanessa Vaughn was strong. On her flanks, Cierra Ochoa and Ava Eklund were impressive.”
Fergus returns to action on Aug. 29, at Sauk Rapids-Rice, kicking off the Central Lakes Conference schedule.
