A tip of the cap to the M State football team

Many Spartan fans – myself included – were treated to a fantastic performance this fall by the M State football team. Coming off of a season which saw them advance to the conference championship (though the game was canceled due to COVID), the team had high expectations for this year.
Even just after the first couple of games, it was pretty clear that not only was the teaming jelling at a rapid pace, but also that something special was in the works.
JUCO athletics is an interesting landscape as coaches have to be prepared to have student-athletes for one or two years (COVID season aside) and then try and help them find a landing spot at a higher level to finish out their collegiate time.
So, the more success you have, the more interested prospective high school athletes will have in your program (or at least hope they do) and the more that you are able to place players into great programs and seeing a multitude of offers for different players will only help your program.
Yes, probably doesn’t need to be said, but it’s true. We know that success breeds success.
As the season went on this fall, the Spartans didn’t blow out every opponent, they didn’t lead wire to wire in every game. They didn’t play flawless football … but what they did do was find ways to win. They played together, they played excellent in all three phases of the game and from a distance, they genuinely seemed like they cared about picking a teammate up.
The returning sophomore class was a strong one and they came together quickly with the incoming freshman.
A credit to coach Cory Miller and his staff. Being able to settle in and know what you have in front of you benefitted both the coach staff and the players. I was very impressed with the communication between the coaches and with their players and vice versa during the few games I was able to be at this fall. These players were put into a position to succeed and they did.
While the season may not have ended that the players wanted, a 19-0 loss to NDSCS in the region championship, there was a lot to be proud of and I believe many players put themselves in a great position to move up in the recruiting process.
There is no doubt that this was a very talented M State team, arguably one of the best teams that they have had in recent history. A tip of the cap to players and coaches for a fantastic season and we look forward to seeing where those that do transfer and those that return for next season.
It was a pleasure to watch the team throughout the season and to see many fans it each game, even with less than ideal weather. A perfect regular season and a regular season conference championship is a great accomplishment and can be added to some of the storied teams in M State Spartans history.
