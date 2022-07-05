After a rain out a week prior, racing got back into full swing this past Friday night at the I-94 Speedway, with the night being capped off by fireworks.
Six different races were held, including four from the WISSOTA series.
The night got started with Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls, moving up six spots to capture the Viessman Late Model. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, finished in second place and Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay, started and finished in third place.
In the Short Tracker, Shawn Beto, Wahpeton, took home the checkered flag. He moved from eighth place to take home first. Brady Molter, Rothsay, was runner up and Zach Kort, Fergus, was in third place.
The first of the WISSOTA races was the Late Model. Coming in first place was Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria. Mikkelson started in fifth place before moving up. Danny Vang, Deerwood, came in second place and Bryce Sward, Nelson, was third.
In the Midwest Mods, Matt Baker, Saint Joseph, finished in first place. This was the largest (26 cars) race of the night. Brendan Blascyk, Hoffman, came in second place and Saurer was third.
Dustin Bitzan, Brandon, moved up three spots to place first in the WISSOTA Modifieds. Brady Gerdes, Villard, was second and Josh Thoennes, Nelson, fell two spots and finished in third.
The last race of the night was the Streek Stocks. Kyle Dykhoff, Starbuck, moved up one spot and took the checkered flag. Ryan Satter, Dent and Justin Vogel, Brooten, were second and third respectively.
Racing continues this upcoming Friday. It’s the Advantage RV Modified Tour presented by Watertown Ford and Chrysler. Pits open at 4 p.m., gates at 5:30 and racing starts at 7. Five classes will be featured on the night.
