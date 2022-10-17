Welcoming in the Cougars of Ada-Borup, on Oct. 14, the Underwood Rockets football team could not contain a heavy pass offense, as the Cougars picked up a 52-34 victory.
Aiden Marcussen tossed six first half touchdown passes, as AB led 39-7 at the break. Underwood’s lone score in the first 24 minutes was an 86 yard kickoff return by Blayre Lundgren, with Jack Parker adding on the point after.
Neither side scored in the third quarter.
The final 12 minutes of the game provided some big plays from both sides.
Collin Lukken scored on a 35-yard run, with 8:09 remaining and Parker adding the PAT. Ada-Borup returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, only to see Blayre get his second return touchdown of the night. That would make it 46-21 with 7:43 left.
Drew Evavold hit Owen Harig for a 40 yard touchdown through the air, Parker add the extra point and it was 46-28 with 3:30 left. The Cougars answered with a long touchdown run before Evan Ludgren capped off the scoring on a short run in the waning seconds of the contest.
AB finished with 427 total yards of offense, 259 passing and 168 rushing. Underwood had 264 total yards, 155 on the ground and 109 through the air.
Noah Link was 5-12 passing for 69 yards. Lukken ran the ball 10 times for 57 yards, Harig 10 for 32. Besides the pair of return touchdowns, Blayre had a reception for 46 yards.
Underwood will wrap up the regular season, on Oct. 19, as they host West Central Area/Ashby.
