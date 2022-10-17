Up field

Rockets Evan Lundgren, 11, makes his way through the Ada-Borup defense, on Oct. 14. 

 Submitted Rachelle Braun-Hanson

Welcoming in the Cougars of Ada-Borup, on Oct. 14, the Underwood Rockets football team could not contain a heavy pass offense, as the Cougars picked up a 52-34 victory.



