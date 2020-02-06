BRAINERD — Dominic Aguilar reeled back and fired a shot from three-point range. As the ball flew through the air, the the crowd took a breathe and as the buzzer sounded the Fergus Falls boys' basketball team would leave the court with a 70-69 victory over the hosting Brainerd Warriors Thursday.

Ethan Olson would lead the Otters in scoring with 19 points, followed by teammates Chance Fazio (15), Aguilar (13) and Cody Norgren (10).

The Otters will now take their sixth-game winning streak to Sauk Rapids-Rice for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday.

