PEQUOT LAKES — The Albany Huskies’ defense prevented the Pelican Rapids girls’ basketball team from finding their offense in the Class AA state quarterfinals Tuesday as Huskies defeated the Vikings 41-12.

The game opened up with both teams playing tight. The Albany 2-3 zone gave Pelican Rapids difficulty the entire game as the Huskies went into the break with a 18-9 lead.

The second half was all Albany as they held Pelican Rapids to one field goal and scored 23 points to seal the win.

Greta Tollefson led the Vikings in scoring with five points, while only three other Pelican Rapids players tallied points.

Paige Meyer led the Huskies in scoring with 14 points, while Abbie Christen chimed in with 10 points.

The Huskies won the rebounding battle 26-16, while the Vikings committed 16 turnovers in the game.

Albany will now take on Glencoe-Silver Lake at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at the Target Center.

