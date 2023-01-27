Albany too much for Otters to handle

In a Class AA girls basketball contest, on Jan. 26, the Fergus Falls Otters ran into a well oiled machine in the Albany Huskies, as the No. 3 ranked team in the class picked up a 71-38 win on their home court.
Albany jumped out to a 12-6 lead over the first few minutes of the contest and continued to grow their lead throughout the first 18 minutes of the game.
It was 35-19 at the break.
That trend continued in the second half, as the Huskies were able to get a multitude of fast break buckets, all while playing solid defense against the Otters.
“They really got out in transition well, I thought, they took advantage of those opportunities,” said Otters coach Josh Steer. “I thought we played well over the first 16 minutes of the game … then things kinda fell apart.”
Brynn Sternberg was the lone Otter in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Karley Braeger finished with eight points.
Albany won the rebounding battle, 46-32.
The loss dropped Fergus to 5-10 on the season.
They will look to snap their seven game losing streak, on Jan. 27, against Sartell-Saint Stephen.
