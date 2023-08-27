Albert's brace not enough for Fergus boys

Having their first home game of the fall, the Fergus Falls Otters boys soccer team fell to the Dutchmen of Melrose, 5-3, on Aug. 26.
The game started out well with Shane Zierden picking up a loose ball and scoring around the five minute mark of the first half. Melrose would tie it up at the 38 minute mark. Fergus took the lead back when Braden Albert received a beautiful through ball from Jadan Heikes beating the defense and scoring. The first half would end Otters up 2-1.
The Dutchmen came out and scored first 12 minutes into the second half. Melrose was awarded a penalty kick just a couple minutes later and they capitalized on that opportunity taking the lead 3-2. Fergus came back and tied the game when Zierden took a free kick that went off the goalie and Albert was able to clean it up for his second goal of the contest (making it a brace, aka, scoring two goals in one match).
The Otters were given an opportunity late with a penalty kick but the Melrose goalie was able to save it. Fergus would not score again and Melrose scored two more times giving the Otters the loss.
“We have a very young defense this year who has been doing quite well but they caught us off guard a couple of times in this one,” said Otters coach Joel Heikes. “Aiden Godwin did outstanding as goalie but when you face one penalty kick and multiple breakaways it's not likely you will stop them all. He was able to foil them on three of the one on one breakaways.”
Fergus returns to action on Aug. 28, hosting Crookston.
