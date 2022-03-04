In the Section 6A boys hockey championship game on Thursday night, the Alexandria Cardinals defeated the Fergus Falls Otters via a 4-2 score.
Both teams skated well throughout the first period. It was the Cards who struck first, scoring with under a minute left in the first period to take a 1-0 advantage into the break.
Fergus Falls would tie the game at the 4:04 mark of the second period. Michael DeBrito walked in from the right slot and went top shelf. It was an unassisted goal. Alexandria reclaimed the lead about four minutes later.
Shane Zierden found the back of the net, on the power play, at the 15:30 mark of the second. He was assisted by Kellen Stenstrom and DeBrito. Just moments later, it appeared the Otters had claimed their first lead of the game, but the goal was waved off. It would remain tied at two heading into the final 17 minutes.
The Cards reclaimed the lead just over four minutes into the third, 3-2. Fergus Falls had a few chances to score but Alex shut them down. An empty net goal with one minute left sealed the victory for Alexandria.
“They did a good job against us in the third period, we didn’t make many plays,” said Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “We told the guys that we need to get over the blue line and fire some pucks on net, we just weren’t able to do that tonight.”
The Otters did out shoot the Cards in the game, 28-27. Alex has called for four penalties, while Fergus had none. Ben Swanson came up with 22 saves in the game.
“They showed up and played for one another, supported each other,” stated Donaghue. “At the end of the day it stinks right now, but soon they will be able to reflect on what they were able to accomplish. Very proud of this team.”
Fergus Falls ended their season at 18-10. It was the second straight season they lost in the Section 6A championship. Last year, they fell in double overtime to Little Falls. Fergus has not been to the Class A State Tournament since 2003.
