Alex Tech gets the best of M State

The M State Spartans baseball team dropped a pair of games to Alexandria Technical and Community College, on Apr. 12, as Alex won the first game 13-1 and then the second 12-0. Both games were five innings.
Alex 13 M State 1.
Alex jumped out with a five run first inning, then added on three more in the third and four more in the fourth. M State tallied their lone run in the bottom of the third. Alex out hit the Spartans, 16-2.
Beau Fetting had a hit and an RBI, with Ian Staton scoring the run.
Brett Englemeyer started on the mound for M State. He went three innings, giving up eight runs on 11 hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. Krosby Aasness came on in relief and wrapped up the game.
Alex 12 M State 0.
Another big first inning propelled Alex to the sweep in game two, as they pushed four across in the opening frame. Two more runs scored in both the second and third innings, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Luke Ruter and Logan Pulju each had a hit for the Spartans.
Aidan O’Brien pitched into the fifth for M State. He gave up 11 runs on 12 hits and a walk. Adam Vue pitched the final two outs.
M State is now 6-11 on the season. Their scheduled doubleheader with St. Cloud on Apr. 15 has been postponed.
