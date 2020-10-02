ALEXANDRIA — The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team closed out its regular season Thursday as the Otters traveled to take on the Alexandria Cardinals. The host would find an offensive surge in the second half as the Cardinals defeated the Otters 3-1.
In the first half, the Cardinals dominated offensive possession but Otters goaltender Brynn Walter, making her first start, prevented the home team from getting on the board.
In the second half, Alexandria finally found the net and quickly added a second after that on a corner kick. Megan Ewert would cut the lead to one as she scored her first varsity goal for Fergus Falls. The Cardinals would hold off the Otters and added an insurance goal on a corner kick to end the scoring.
The girls played hard,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said “Alexandria has a great team. With Svea out we are forced to play a more defensive style which limits our offensive opportunities so we need to play a patient soccer game and cash in on our opportunities.”
The Otters will now wait to be seeded in the section as the playoffs will begin Tuesday, Oct. 13.
