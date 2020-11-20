Down low

Fergus Falls volleyball player Makayla Huus (left) cheers on Tori Ratz (right) as she goes low to keep play going during Thursday’s home game against Alexandria.

 Matthew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls volleyball team had a strong start, but the visiting Alexandria Cardinals rebounded to take the next three sets 11-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10 Thursday.

No stats were reported for the game.

The Otters closed out their season Friday as they hosted Rocori. For the complete story, visit fergusfallsjournal.com or see the Weekday edition.

