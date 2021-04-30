The Fergus Falls softball team saw leads slip away in both games of their Thursday doubleheader against the Alexandria Cardinals as the visitor left with the two-game sweep.
In Game 1, the Otters held a 7-2 lead before two rough innings gave the Cardinals a 13-7 victory.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Otters plated two runs as Tori Ratz and Karyssa Eberle scored. In the third inning, Fergus Falls scored five runs with Kacey Fredrickson, Gabby Brimhall, Elizabeth Moxness, Madilyn Budke and Ratz providing the hits.
Alexandria rebounded in the fourth as they scored five runs and tied the game in the sixth with a single run. The Cardinals added five more in the seventh to seal the game.
Budke, Fredrickson, Moxness and Rylynn Krein each had two hits in the game for the Otters.
In the second game, a late five-run inning gave Alexandria a 9-3 win.
The Otters scored two runs in the first on a Krein single and a stolen base. Alexandria would take the lead in the fourth and add five in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.
Krein would lead the Otters at the plate going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Otters will head back out on the road Tuesday as they face Sartell-St. Stephen in a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.