Alexandria sweeps season series from Otters

In Section 6A hockey contest, on Feb. 9, the Fergus Falls Otters and the Alexandria Cardinals clashed at the Community Ice Arena. After things had settled, it was the Cards who went home with a 4-1 victory.
The two sides skated to a scoreless first period.
Alex got on the board first, scoring on the power play at the 5:06 mark of the second period. They would then double their lead five minutes later and made it three straight with just over a minute remaining in the second.
Looking for some momentum, the Otters got on the board in the closing minute of the middle frame, as Kellen Stenstrom scored an unassisted goal. It was his 19th of the year.
Fergus could not capitalize on an early power play in the third period. Alex would tally an insurance goal five minutes into the final 17.
Alexandria put 45 shots on goal, with senior goalie Ben Swanson stopping 41. Fergus had 21 shots on net.
The loss snaps a modest five game winning streak for the Otters, who fall to 12-8-2 on the season.
They travel to Bemidji, on Feb. 14, for their next game.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone