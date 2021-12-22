The Fergus Falls swimming and diving team held a home dual Tuesday against Alexandria and ended with the Cardinals outpacing the Otters 125-53.
“We swam a tough Alex team tonight and I thought we did really well. I wasn't sure how it would go being it was the last day of school before Christmas break. We had 13 PR times for the season and we are still swimming guys in new events,” said Otters head coach Randy Hansen. “Tyler Kubela had two nice PRs in his individual events and two really nice relay splits. Our 200 medley and 400 free relays both had season best times. We are off until Jan. 6 so we have some great training opportunities the next two weeks.”
The Otters will be back in competition as they play host to Willmar on Jan. 6 for Parents’ Night.
Results for the Otters are as follow:
200 medley relay
2. Tyler Kubela, Micah Zosel, Logan Rott, Christian Reed (1:55.25); 4. Adrian Blondeau, William Ness-Ludwig, Reece Hansen, Zander Childers (2:12.03); 6. Gabe Carlson, Ethan Strande, Jaden Kwapinski, Parker Carlson (2:27.92).
