Alexandria takes advantage of lackluster performance by Fergus

Coming off of a 5-1 loss to the Sabers of Sartell-Saint Stephen, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team came out flat and the Alexandria Cardinals took advantage, in a 4-0 win at the Runestone Community Center, on Jan. 20.
Alex cashed in on a man advantage in the first period, scoring just under five minutes in. They would then double their lead in the first at the 11:29 mark.
After the first intermission, the home team would cash in two more times over the second 17.
Fergus had a man advantage after a five minute major in the third period but were unable to find the back of the net.
“It’s a little gut check time, little character check … a look in the mirror,” stated Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “No one is going to feel sorry for you, we gotta be ready to come out and compete in practice on Monday. At the end of the day, it's about showing up and working through the lessons we have learned from these last two games.”
Alex outshot the Otters 29-24 in the game.
Ben Swanson came up with 25 saves in the contest.
The loss dropped Fergus to 8-5-1 overall and 2-3 in Central Lakes Conference play.
They will look to rebound on Jan. 24, as they host Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone