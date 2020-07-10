The Fergus Falls 13U baseball team welcomed in Alexandria for a home doubleheader Thursday. The visiting young Cardinals swept the 13U team 14-9 and 8-1.
In Game 1, a big fourth inning for the visitor allowed the Cards to pick up a 14-9 win.
The two teams would trade three-run first innings, but Fergus Falls would gain the advantage with two runs in the second.
After a scoreless third, Alexandria took advantage of a few walks and some errors to have a 10-run fourth. Fergus Falls would score a run in the fourth and fifth and two more in the seventh, but could not rally back.
Reliever Isaac Ellison took the loss for the 13U team allowing five runs on two hits.
Logan Larson led Fergus Falls at the plate going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Isaac Iverson and Alex Ellison each had an RBI in the game.
In a three-inning Game 2, a offensive surge by Alexandria gave the visitor an 8-1 win.
Fergus Falls would take an early 1-0 lead as Aikhem Bethel hit a single, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch. That would be the last run scored for the 13U team as Alexandria would score two runs in the second and six in the third for the win.
Bethel took the loss for Fergus Falls pitching two innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits. Carston Fronning would pitch one inning allowing one hit and one run.
Bethel would have the lone hit for the 13U’ers, while Aiden Schake and Levi King each had a walk in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.