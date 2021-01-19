Driving force

Fergus Falls boys’ basketball player Dominic Aguilar drives toward the next in Tuesday’s game against Alexandria.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

In a battle between two Central Lakes Conference rivals, the visiting Alexandria Cardinals would best the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team 57-41 Tuesday.

The Cardinals got off to a good start in the first half as they went on an early 5-0 run. The Otters would battle back to take a one-point lead, but Alexandria would regain control and push the lead to 28-20 before the break.

Fergus Falls looked to make adjustments at halftime, but the shots were not falling as the Cardinals would expand the lead to double figures, holding a 17-point lead at one point, as the visitor claimed the win.

Chance Fazio was the lone Otters player in double digits in scoring with 23 points, while teammate Dominic Aguilar scored all eight of his points in the second half.

Alexandria had three players score 10-plus points including Colton Roderick (12), Erik Hedstrom (11) and Kristen Hoskins (10).

Alexandria forced 18 turnovers while only giving away the ball 10 times.

The Otters will look to get back on track as they travel to take on the Brainerd Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

