On the road Thursday evening, the Fergus Falls Otter boys basketball team went cold in a pivotal stretch, falling to the Alexandria Cardinals 69-40. In the first half, the Otters were able to create timely turnovers to keep pace with the Class AAA Cards, but trailed 30-17 after 18 minutes.
Alexandria used a 9-0 run to begin the second half and never looked back. Fergus Falls had a hard time holding onto the basketball, as they committed 23 turnovers in the game. Kaden Conklin continued his strong senior campaign, as he led the Otters with 17 points. Luke Newman and Alex Jenson provided eight points each.
The Cardinals Kristen Hoskins went over the 1,000 point mark in his high school career in the game.
“I thought we competed well, but didn’t take care of the ball as well as we need to play with a really talented team,” stated coach Matt Johnson, “Hoskins is so hard to contain and it takes a tremendous defensive effort, he did a nice job of breaking us down.”
Fergus Falls, now 5-5, returns to action at Perham on Jan. 15.
