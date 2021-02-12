ALEXANDRIA — The Fergus Falls gymnastics team traveled to take on Central Lakes Conference opponent Alexandria Thursday. The hosting Cardinals would trump the Otters 138.8-129.25.
Aubrey Seedorf led the Otters at the meet finishing in fourth in all-around (32.4) events, while teammate Ashlyn Fronning took first in the beam (8.895) and tied for third in the floor routine (8.5) with teammate Kellen Frigaard.
In JV action, the Cardinals topped the Otters 122.05-115.65. Olivia Trout led the Otter JV with first-place finishes in the vault (8.4) and beam (7.6).
The Otters will finally host their first home meet as they welcome in Morris Area at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Alexandria 138.8, Fergus Falls 129.25
Fergus Falls Individual results:
Vault
4th- Ashlyn Fronning 8.85
5th- Aubrey Seedorf 8.45
6th- Kellen Frigaard 8.4
7th- Madison Muchow 8.35
8th- Clarissa Heikes 7.85
Bars
4th- Madison Muchow 7.85
5th- Aubrey Seedorf 7.4
6th- Mayah Fear & Mashayla Mau 7.15
7th- Amelia Olson 6.95
Beam
1st- Ashlyn Fronning 8.85
3rd- Aubrey Seedorf 8.25
6th- Mashayla Mau 7.75
7th- Kellen Frigaard 7.4
8th- Madison Muchow 6.85
Floor
3rd- Ashlyn Fronning Kellen Frigaard 8.5
4th- Aubrey Seedorf 8.3
6th- Mayah Fear 8.1
7th- Mashayla Mau 78
All-Around
4th- Aubrey Seedorf 32.4
