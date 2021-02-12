ALEXANDRIA — The Fergus Falls gymnastics team traveled to take on Central Lakes Conference opponent Alexandria Thursday. The hosting Cardinals would trump the Otters 138.8-129.25.

Aubrey Seedorf led the Otters at the meet finishing in fourth in all-around (32.4) events, while teammate Ashlyn Fronning took first in the beam (8.895) and tied for third in the floor routine (8.5) with teammate Kellen Frigaard.

In JV action, the Cardinals topped the Otters 122.05-115.65. Olivia Trout led the Otter JV with first-place finishes in the vault (8.4) and beam (7.6).

The Otters will finally host their first home meet as they welcome in Morris Area at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

 

Alexandria 138.8, Fergus Falls 129.25

Fergus Falls Individual results:

Vault

4th- Ashlyn Fronning 8.85

5th- Aubrey Seedorf 8.45

6th- Kellen Frigaard 8.4

7th- Madison Muchow 8.35

8th- Clarissa Heikes 7.85

 

Bars

4th- Madison Muchow 7.85

5th- Aubrey Seedorf 7.4

6th- Mayah Fear & Mashayla Mau 7.15

7th- Amelia Olson 6.95

 

Beam

1st- Ashlyn Fronning 8.85

3rd- Aubrey Seedorf 8.25

6th- Mashayla Mau 7.75

7th- Kellen Frigaard 7.4

8th- Madison Muchow 6.85

 

Floor

3rd- Ashlyn Fronning  Kellen Frigaard 8.5

4th- Aubrey Seedorf 8.3

6th- Mayah Fear 8.1

7th- Mashayla Mau 78

 

All-Around

4th- Aubrey Seedorf 32.4

