MINNEAPOLIS — The Fergus Falls boys' basketball team closed out its 2020-21 season at the Target Center Wednesday as the top-ranked Waseca Blue Jays defeated the Otters 72-58 in the Class AA state semifinals.
Fergus Falls opened up the game with the first basket, but it would be the last time that they held the lead. Waseca went on a 9-0 run and controlled much of the first half. The Blue Jays pushed the lead to double figures and went into the halftime with a 44-30 lead.
In the second half, Waseca looked as if they would put the game away but a push midway through the half saw Fergus Falls get to within seven points. The Blue Jays regrouped and pushed the lead back into double digits to seal the win.
Andrew Moore led the Blue Jays with 24 points, while teammate Kyreese Willingham recorded a double-double with 21 points, 12 coming off of 3-pointers, and 17 rebounds. Ryan Dufault was also in double figures with 15 points.
The Otters were led by center Chance Fazio with 20 points and 17 rebounds, while teammates Dominic Aguilar (14) and Luke Newman (11) were also in double digits in the game.
The Otters finish their season with a 16-8 record.
