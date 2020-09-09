The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team celebrated a 1-0 victory over the hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm Tuesday as Ann Anderson headed in an Ellie Andersen corner kick in the second half.
“The team came out in the first half and really showed our aggressiveness winning almost every 50/50 ball," Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. "The possession was primarily controlled by the Otters, however, the Storm did mount several counter-attacks that our defense handled well and Svea Smestad made solid saves."
With the game stalemated after one half of play, the Otters would finally get on the board with 27 minutes remaining in the game as Anderson would head in the go-ahead goal.
In JV action, the Otters would down the Storm 3-0. Lexi Metcalf (2) and Madi Budke would tally goals for Fergus Falls.
The Otters will return home to take on Rocori at 7 p.m. Thursday.
